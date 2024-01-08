Ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024
Te compartimos la lista de los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024, ceremonia donde ‘Barbie’ y ‘Oppenheimer’ lideraron las nominaciones
Los Globos de Oro 2024 se celebraron este domingo. En el evento, éxitos de taquilla como Barbie u Oppenheimer encabezaron las nominaciones de la primera parada de la temporada de premios de Hollywood.
Los Globos de Oro 2024 contaron con la presencia de estrellas como Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Selena Gómez, Cillian Murphy y Bradley Cooper.
Lista de ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024
Mejor Película (drama)
- Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor director de película
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor director en una película dramática
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer.
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Mejor actriz en una película musical o de comedia
- Emma Stone, Poor Things.
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Mejor película extranjera
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor comediante de televisión
- Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon.
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- Jeremy Allen White, El Oso.
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Mejor guion de película
- Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
- Great Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, Barbie
- Tony McNamara, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Mejor actor de reparto en un musical de televisión, comedia o serie dramática
- Matthew MacFadyen, Succession.
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión musical, comedia o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown.
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Steven Yeun, Bronca.
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, una serie antológica o una película para televisión
- Ali Wong, Beef
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película
- Robert Downey Jr.,Oppenheimer.
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión de drama
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión de drama
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
- Beef
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons In Chemistry
Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia
- The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Mejor serie de televisión de drama
- Succession
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Mejor banda sonora original de película
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor canción original de película
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ de Barbie por Billie Eilish O’connell, Finneas O’connell
- ‘Addicted to Romance’ — She Came to Me – Bruce Springsteen
- ‘Dance The Night’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ — Barbie – Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
- ‘Peaches’ — The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
- ‘Road to Freedom’ — Rustin – Lenny Kravitz
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla de cine
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz en una película dramática
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Mejor película, musical o comedia
- Poor Things
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December